Sudden Dismissal of U.S. Diplomats Handling Syrian Affairs

Reuters reported on Thursday that several senior U.S. diplomats specializing in Syrian affairs have been abruptly dismissed in recent days.

The diplomats were assigned to the Syria Special Regional Platform—the de facto U.S. mission to Syria, based in Istanbul—and reported directly to U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack.

According to a U.S. diplomatic source cited by Reuters, a number of staff were informed that their assignments had ended as part of an internal reorganization. The source stressed that the departures would not alter Washington’s policy toward Syria.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that the move was neither linked to political disputes with Barrack nor to tensions with the White House. However, they described the decision as sudden and involuntary, taking effect at the end of last week.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told Reuters the department does not comment on “decisions related to personnel or administrative reorganizations,” but added that “the core team working on Syria-related issues continues its operations from multiple locations.”

A Western diplomat suggested the dismissals partly stemmed from “differences in viewpoints” between the platform’s staff and Barrack regarding negotiations between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria’s interim authorities.

Last Friday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a U.S. delegation visiting Damascus had discussed the ISIS file with interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

In a statement published on Facebook, CENTCOM said Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of U.S. Central Command, and Special Envoy Thomas Barrack held a meeting with al-Sharaa in the Syrian capital.

The statement noted that Cooper and Barrack thanked al-Sharaa for his support in countering ISIS in Syria. They emphasized that eliminating the group would reduce the risk of future attacks on U.S. soil.

CENTCOM added that the delegation reaffirmed its commitment to President Donald Trump’s vision of “a prosperous Middle East and a stable Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors.”

The statement also highlighted U.S. appreciation for Damascus’ role in securing the release of U.S. citizens from Syria and for its cooperation in initiatives aligned with American goals, including negotiations to integrate Syrian armed factions into the national army under interim authorities.

Both sides agreed to continue their coordination and hold future meetings to ensure sustained focus on defeating ISIS.

