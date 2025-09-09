Shibani: Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty, Strengthens Reconstruction Ties with Russia

Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani has reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to building a sovereign and just state, while opening the door to deeper cooperation with Russia in the country’s reconstruction and development efforts.

Speaking during an official meeting held at Tishreen Palace in Damascus, Shibani met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to explore ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors — particularly energy, health, and agriculture. The discussions were framed around principles of fairness and transparency, with an emphasis on delivering tangible benefits for the Syrian people.

Shibani said that despite the heavy toll paid by Syrians in recent years, the country now faces the future with renewed confidence. He stressed that Syria is rebuilding its state institutions on the foundations of full sovereignty, justice, and balanced international partnerships. He firmly rejected any attempts to impose a fragmented or divisive reality on Syrian territory.

The foreign minister also denounced continued Israeli airstrikes on Syrian soil, which have targeted both civilian and military locations, describing them as blatant violations of international law and a serious threat to regional stability.

Addressing the legacy of the former regime, Shibani acknowledged the burden of inherited issues — particularly the chemical weapons file, which tarnished Syria’s global reputation. He affirmed that the new Syrian state has moved away from denial and evasion, and is now committed to full cooperation with the international community and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), with the aim of proving its responsibility and commitment to peace and international law.

On the topic of Syrian–Russian relations, Shibani noted that while ties have historically fluctuated, they are now entering a new phase. “With Syria liberated, we are opening a new chapter based on mutual respect. Any foreign presence on Syrian soil must serve the interests of the Syrian people and contribute to rebuilding their future,” he said.

Welcoming the Russian delegation, Shibani stated that Syria is seeking “sincere partners”, and that the discussions with Novak send a clear message: both countries are capable of developing a new model of cooperation grounded in sovereignty, justice, and mutual interest.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister Novak reiterated Moscow’s support for Syria’s unity and stability. He expressed Russia’s readiness to assist in reconstruction efforts and to deepen economic cooperation through the reactivation of the joint governmental committee — which he said had proved effective in previous phases of engagement.

Novak added that Syrian–Russian relations are founded on mutual respect and common interest, expressing hope that these ties will continue to evolve. He also highlighted the importance of President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s forthcoming visit to Moscow to attend the Russian–Arab Summit, viewing it as an opportunity to expand bilateral cooperation and address key issues.

Commenting on regional tensions, Novak voiced concern over ongoing Israeli attacks and the occupation of areas in southwestern Syria, as well as violence targeting certain communities. He warned that such actions threaten both Syrian and broader regional stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.