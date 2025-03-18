Qatar Begins Supplying Gas to Syria Amid Hopes for Modest Power Relief

Syria’s electricity sector, long crippled by conflict and fuel shortages, is seeing the first signs of relief as Qatari natural gas begins flowing into the country via Jordan. The initiative, described as humanitarian in nature, is expected to provide an additional 400 megawatts of power daily, increasing electricity supply for Syrians by up to four hours per day in many regions.

Khaled Abu Di, director of Syria’s electricity distribution authority, confirmed that two million cubic meters of Qatari gas are being pumped daily into the national gas network. Key power stations, including Deir Ali and al-Nasiriya, are receiving the fuel, allowing previously idle turbines to come online. Deir Ali station, located near Damascus, will activate two turbines capable of producing 400 megawatts combined, with plans to scale up further depending on network demands.

The gas delivery is part of a three-month renewable grant from Qatar, facilitated by the Qatar Fund for Development and approved by the United States, which confirmed that the initiative does not breach sanctions. A U.S. official noted the aim is purely humanitarian, ensuring the supply supports Syria’s civilian infrastructure without offering economic benefit to the former regime.

Syria’s Energy Minister Ghiath Diab welcomed the initiative, calling it a “vital lifeline” for a country where electricity cuts often reach 20 hours daily. He noted that the project’s success could improve living conditions and aid efforts to rebuild Syria’s battered infrastructure. At present, Syria generates about 1,300 megawatts of electricity—far short of the 6,500 megawatts needed to meet demand.

Efforts to stabilize the energy sector include additional gas supplies from northeastern Syria, cooperation with regional partners like Jordan, and plans for renewable energy projects, including a 100-megawatt solar plant near Damascus. However, officials admit that full recovery requires substantial long-term investment and reliable fuel sources.

Observers see Qatar’s move as part of a broader regional effort to stabilize Syria and encourage reconstruction, following recent agreements integrating Syrian Democratic Forces into national institutions. Whether this signals a sustained shift in regional dynamics remains to be seen, but for now, millions of Syrians may finally see their lights stay on a little longer.

