Protest Outside Umayyad Mosque Sparks Outrage in Egypt, Calls for Deportation of Syrians

A recent demonstration in front of the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus has provoked widespread anger in Egypt, with calls emerging for the deportation of Syrian refugees following chants against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and expressions of support for Hamas.

While the Syrian authorities have made no official statement on the incident, videos circulating on social media have been sufficient to trigger a strong backlash in Egyptian media circles, with demands escalating to include the reopening of the “Syrian refugees’ file” and potential deportations.

The Spark from Damascus

Footage shared on platforms such as X and Instagram captured a small protest outside the Umayyad Mosque, where participants voiced criticism of Egypt’s position on the Rafah border crossing and its handling of aid to Gaza.

The recordings included slogans denouncing Presidents Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Mahmoud Abbas, chants in support of Hamas, and statements condemning the Israeli occupation.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights issued a statement denouncing the demonstration, particularly at such a symbolically significant site in the heart of the capital. It described the slogans as “insulting to sisterly Egypt.”

Rami Abdul Rahman, the Observatory’s director, suggested that the protest could not have occurred without prior approval from the authorities, arguing that such actions carry clear political significance and must be analysed in their local and regional context.

Egyptian Media Reactions

Egyptian broadcaster Ahmed Moussa, during his show on Sada El Balad channel, dedicated a lengthy segment to criticising what he described as “an insult to the Egyptian people,” urging the government to reassess the situation of Syrian refugees in Egypt and take decisive action.

Prominent presenter Lamis El Hadidy labelled the event “a distraction” and “a troubling incident,” while MP and commentator Mustafa Bakri went further, accusing Syria’s leadership of orchestrating the protest and branding the participants “traitors.”

Writing on X, Bakri stated: “The traitors who protested in Damascus against Egypt and its leader should have taken to the streets over the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights or the destruction of Syria’s military.”

He alleged that the Syrian regime itself had incited the protest, adding: “Egypt’s honour cannot be used as a tool to rehabilitate tarnished reputations.”

Meanwhile, media figure Nesh’at El Dehi called for the expulsion of Syrians from Egypt in retaliation for what he described as “a betrayal of Egypt’s generosity” in hosting Syrians since 2011.

Political Background

The debate surrounding the presence of Syrians in Egypt is not new. In recent years, campaigns—both online and in the media—have periodically called for restrictions on Syrian refugees’ economic activities or their deportation. Human rights groups have repeatedly warned of growing hate speech targeting the hundreds of thousands of Syrians living in Egypt.

Nevertheless, Egypt’s official stance has remained more measured. President el-Sisi recently reiterated that Egyptians “do not conspire against anyone” but would defend their country “against any aggression or insult to Egypt’s interests.”

This controversy unfolds against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile regional landscape, with the war in Gaza continuing and heightened tensions on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts. Even minor incidents now risk escalating into larger issues that extend beyond their immediate context.

Syrian journalist Iyad Sharbaji commented on Facebook: “Of all the Arab countries that welcomed Syrians, Egypt was the only one that didn’t place them in refugee camps or treat them as outsiders.”

He added: “Any slogans or accusations made by Syrians against Egypt or its government are reckless and irresponsible, harming tens of thousands of Syrians who now consider Egypt their second home. Those truly concerned about Gaza should go there to help, rather than turning on their Syrian brothers and pushing them into the arms of those killing Gazans.”

