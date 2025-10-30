President Ahmad al-Sharaa Receives German Foreign Minister in Damascus

In the historic capital of Damascus, President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Thursday received a high-level delegation from the Federal Republic of Germany, led by Foreign Minister Johan Wadephul. The meeting was also attended by Syria’s Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani.

According to an official statement published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ Facebook page, the talks focused on bilateral relations between Syria and Germany. Discussions explored avenues for enhancing cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian fields, while also addressing current regional and international developments of mutual concern.

The statement emphasised both sides’ commitment to diplomatic dialogue and direct engagement as key instruments for promoting regional stability and expanding opportunities for mutual cooperation, in the interests of both nations’ peoples.

Earlier in the day, Minister Wadephul had announced his visit to Damascus.

In a statement issued by the German Federal Foreign Office, he said: “Having overcome Assad’s tyranny, the Syrian people have entered a new era. We now wish to offer our unwavering support as they shape their nation’s future with their own hands.”

He added: “Syria faces immense challenges and urgently needs governance that upholds the dignity and security of every citizen—regardless of gender, religion, ethnicity or social background. This is the essential foundation for building a free, safe and stable Syria—an objective I will stress during our talks.”

Germany’s Commitment to Syria

The German Foreign Minister underlined his country’s central role in the full lifting of economic sanctions on Syria, as well as in providing humanitarian aid, demining efforts, and the expansion of embassy operations in Damascus. He also praised the investment potential in Syria’s economy, noting the keen interest of German businesses.

Minister Wadephul affirmed that developments in Syria have both direct and indirect implications for Germany. He reiterated that the stabilisation of Syria is in Germany’s clear national interest.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.