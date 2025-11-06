President Ahmad al-Sharaa Arrives in Brazil for Climate Summit

On Thursday, President Ahmad al-Sharaa of Syria arrived in Belém, the lush heart of the Brazilian federation, to participate in the presidential segment of the Climate Summit (COP30)—a gathering where the destinies of nations and the future of the planet intersect.

Accompanying the president, as reported by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), were Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan al-Shibani and Minister of Local Administration and Environment Muhammad Anjarani—key figures in a new chapter of governance, tasked with advancing national renewal.

Upon entering the summit’s main hall, President Sharaa was greeted warmly by his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva—a moment that symbolised tentative bridges being built across the divides of history.

Bilateral Discussions

Earlier in the day, a confidential source informed Syria TV that President al-Sharaa is expected to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the summit—a dialogue anticipated to reshape elements of the diplomatic map.

SANA further reported on Thursday that the president will participate in the summit’s plenary discussions and will also hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and leaders of various delegations, weaving the threads of multilateral engagement.

This occasion marks the first appearance by a Syrian head of state at a Climate Conference since the series began in 1995—a notable development, as COP30 is one of the United Nations’ foremost global forums on climate change, convened annually with the participation of more than 190 countries.

The 2025 edition of the summit will focus on reviewing national carbon emissions pledges and reinforcing the shift toward renewable energy, amid intensifying warnings over climate destabilisation and the relentless rise of global temperatures—a stark reminder of the storms that lie ahead

