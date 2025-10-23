New Israeli Incursion into Southern Villages in Quneitra Countryside

Israeli occupation forces advanced once again on Thursday morning into several villages in southern Quneitra, coinciding with Israeli warplanes circling over southern Syrian airspace.

Local sources informed Syria TV that an Israeli military patrol, consisting of five Humvee-type vehicles, entered the villages of al-Razaniyah and Abu Rajm, near the town of Saida al-Joulan in southern Quneitra.

The patrol reportedly withdrew shortly afterwards towards its military base in Tel Ahmar to the west, passing through the villages of al-Ashah, al-Asbah, and al-Rafid. The movement occurred in parallel with the aerial presence of Israeli warplanes, which caused widespread panic among local residents.

No arrests were recorded during Thursday’s incursion, as of the time of reporting.

Recurrent Incursions and Bus Detention

The past two days have seen a series of Israeli military incursions in Quneitra province, particularly on the outskirts of Saida al-Hanout in the south. A new checkpoint has been established there amid increased security measures.

Israeli forces also advanced along the road linking eastern al-Samdaniyah and Khan Arnabeh, where they set up a temporary checkpoint and conducted searches on passers-by. Another roadblock was erected between Ufaniyah and Jubbata al-Khashab.

In a separate incident, an Israeli army unit detained a civilian passenger minibus en route to Jubbata al-Khashab in northern Quneitra. The vehicle was released shortly after being stopped.

