Lebanese Army Denies Violating Syrian Airspace to Monitor Militant Movements

The Lebanese Army Command has denied reports circulating in local media and on social networks that its air force violated Syrian airspace to monitor alleged militant activity along the border.

In an official statement, the army said the claims were “completely false,” stressing that its units were conducting routine surveillance and security operations strictly within Lebanese territory. The statement added that “military units are monitoring the situation at the borders and taking the necessary measures to control and protect them, while communication and coordination with the Syrian authorities continue to follow up on any developments.”

The command also urged media outlets to exercise responsibility and accuracy in reporting on such sensitive matters, warning that misinformation of this kind could have serious consequences. It reminded the public that official army communiqués remain the only reliable source of information.

The denial followed reports by media outlets and online platforms alleging that a Lebanese air force plane had flown over the Lebanese-Syrian border in the Beqaa Valley to track armed groups positioned inside Syrian territory. Those reports linked the flight to threats reportedly made by Syrian militant groups to cross into Lebanon and carry out security operations, including kidnapping army personnel to exchange them for inmates held in Roumieh prison.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.