Israeli Settlers Attempt to Establish Outpost in Syria Near Golan Heights

On Monday, 18 August 2025, a group of Israeli settlers crossed into Syrian territory near the village of Bariqa in Quneitra province — approximately three kilometres from Alonei Habashan in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights — in an attempt to establish a new settlement named “Neve Bashan”. The group, calling itself Halutzei Habashan (Bashan Pioneers), included families with children and aimed to create a permanent outpost, citing biblical claims to the region.

According to Israeli media outlet i24NEWS, the settlers breached the border fence from the occupied West Bank, erected a sign for the settlement, and held a ceremonial event that included dancing and the planting of flowers in memory of a fallen Israeli soldier. The group claimed the action was independent and carried out without external backing.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intervened promptly, detaining the settlers and returning them to Israeli territory. The military described the incident as a “serious criminal offence” that posed risks to both civilians and military personnel. The individuals involved were handed over to Israeli police for questioning.

This episode follows a series of Israeli military operations in the Quneitra countryside, including searches in the villages of Rafid and Kudna and the establishment of a checkpoint near Bariqa. These measures — which Israel frames as security precautions following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024 — have contributed to mounting local tension. The IDF has also set up multiple military posts within the UN-patrolled buffer zone, asserting that the 1974 Disengagement Agreement is no longer applicable.

Local residents, as reported by Daraa 24, have expressed fears of displacement amid the continued incursions. Syria’s transitional government has reiterated its commitment to stability and national reconstruction, while deliberately avoiding direct confrontation with Israel. The international community continues to regard Israel’s presence in the Golan Heights as illegal — a stance that Israel firmly rejects.

