Israeli Operations in Southern Syria Spark Alarm: Land Clearing and Home Demolitions Reported

As the war between Israel and Iran enters its sixth day, Israeli military activity near the occupied Golan Heights continues to escalate, raising growing concern among residents of southern Syria. Despite the intense regional conflict, Israel has not scaled back its operations in Syria’s southern provinces—particularly Quneitra and Daraa—where military units have reportedly carried out home demolitions, land clearings, raids, and inspections.

Israeli Bulldozers in Quneitra

For several days, Israeli forces have been pushing deeper into Syrian territory near Quneitra, triggering fears among local residents about the consequences of this expansion. According to local sources, the Israeli army entered the area near the town of Jbata al-Khashab and began bulldozing a forested area west of the village, known locally as Harsh al-Shuhar. The area, estimated at 500 dunams, was reportedly targeted after residents were given just four days to evacuate.

Speaking to Al-Hal Net, a local resident—who requested anonymity for security reasons—said that while bulldozing operations were paused by Wednesday afternoon, part of the wooded area had already been cleared.

Local outlet Daraa 24 reported that the Israeli military justified the deforestation by claiming that dense tree cover obstructed visibility for its military outposts stationed just across the border in the occupied Golan.

In a separate incident, Israeli troops were seen erecting an earthen barrier that blocked the road between the villages of Kodna and Al-Asbah in southern Quneitra, before withdrawing from the area.

Nighttime Home Demolitions

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, Israeli forces reportedly demolished approximately 15 homes in the village of al-Hamidiyah in northern Quneitra. According to sources, the homes were destroyed due to their proximity to a recently established Israeli military post.

Residents remain on edge following these demolitions and the destruction of agricultural land, especially as these operations have proceeded without any official response from the Syrian government.

“This recent wave of demolitions and land clearing has created an atmosphere of deep anxiety,” one local resident told Al-Hal Net. “What’s most disturbing is the complete silence from the government.”

Drone Warnings and Leaflet Drops

Adding to the unease, Israeli drones on Wednesday dropped leaflets over several villages and towns in Quneitra, warning residents against the use of drones or aerial devices. The leaflets stated:

“Dear residents, due to the security situation in recent days, the airspace is closed. Any use of drones or similar devices may be classified as a hostile act and will be targeted, putting both the operator and the surrounding area at risk.”

These developments come amid a broader military escalation between Israel and Iran, with southern Syria increasingly serving as an active front. Israeli forces have intercepted Iranian drones and ballistic missiles in Syrian airspace for six consecutive days, adding to the volatility in the region.

As the strategic stakes rise, residents in Syria’s southern provinces find themselves caught between regional power struggles and a local security vacuum. With no public reaction from Damascus and limited international attention, the situation remains fragile—and could escalate further as both Israeli and Iranian forces deepen their engagement.

