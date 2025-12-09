Israeli Gunfire Sparks Tensions in Khan Arnaba, Civilians Wounded Amid Rising Escalation

Tensions are running high in the town of Khan Arnaba in Quneitra countryside following an incident in which Israeli occupation forces reportedly opened fire on civilians, wounding several.

According to Syria TV’s correspondent, Israeli forces had established temporary military checkpoints on key roads around Khan Arnaba, including routes linking Jubata al-Khashab to Arnaba and the Damascus–Khan Arnaba highway, as part of an armoured patrol involving military vehicles and Humvees.

The deployment prompted local residents to gather in protest. Israeli troops responded with live fire, injuring at least three civilians, though early reports had varied on the number of wounded. The victims were identified as:

Basel Kassem al-Khatib , 21, from Othman (Daraa), sustained facial injuries from shrapnel near Al-Hamidiya village.

Abdul Nasser Muhammad al-Bakr , 52, from Al-Koum , was shot in the right thigh.

Muhammad Ahmed al-Debak , 25, from Khan Arnaba , also suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

All three were transferred to Golan National Hospital for treatment. The incident triggered a wave of local mobilisation, with residents chanting anti-occupation slogans, including historical and religious references such as “Khaybar, Khaybar, ya Yahud.”

Syrian internal security forces (General Security) reportedly entered the area following the incident, coordinating their passage through Israeli military checkpoints.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) later described the incident as a response to a “riot” near a checkpoint along the Damascus–Quneitra highway. No Israeli casualties were reported, and occupation forces withdrew shortly afterwards.

Renewed Aggression and Growing Tensions

This latest incident follows a broader pattern of increasing Israeli military activity in southern Syria, which has intensified since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

Just days earlier, an Israeli airstrike in the same region reportedly targeted civilians, heightening fears among residents of further escalation and the long-term humanitarian toll.

Beit Jin Massacre

A week prior, Israeli forces carried out what has been widely described as a massacre in Beit Jin, a town located in the foothills of Mount Hermon in Damascus countryside. The attack left 13 civilians dead and around 25 others injured.

Following the incident, Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the IDF was considering shifting to an “aerial assassination” strategy in Syria in response to what it labelled as ongoing “security threats.” The proposal came after six Israeli soldiers were injured during clashes in Beit Jin.

Quoting informed sources, the channel added: “This event is expected to alter operational tactics to minimise direct exposure of ground troops. If implemented, we will likely see fewer arrests and a rise in aerial assassinations.”

As Israeli incursions continue to reshape the security dynamics in the region, residents in southern Syria remain on edge, fearing a prolonged cycle of violence, displacement, and insecurity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.