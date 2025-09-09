Israeli Airstrikes Target Military Sites in Homs and Lattakia Countryside

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes late Monday night, targeting military positions in the countryside of Homs and Lattakia, Syria. The attacks triggered loud explosions that reverberated across both regions, according to local sources.

In the eastern countryside of Homs, a powerful blast was reported near the historic city of Palmyra, coinciding with heavy Israeli aerial activity. The strikes hit a military site that included an ammunition depot in the village of Maskanah, south of Homs, and the Air Defence College — both previously linked to the Syrian army. In Lattakia, the strikes targeted a military barracks in Saqoubin, on the eastern outskirts of the coastal city, where another ammunition depot was struck, resulting in brief but intense explosions.

Sources cited by Al-Hadath indicated the attacks also hit Turkish-manufactured equipment and munitions recently transferred to Homs province.

The Israeli military did not issue an immediate statement, maintaining its long-standing policy of ambiguity regarding operations in Syria. However, a security source quoted by Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath said Israel was engaged in discussions with Syria over security arrangements, but would not hesitate to use force when necessary. The source accused Syria’s transitional government of evading firm commitments under external pressure and reiterated Israel’s insistence on the demilitarisation of southern Syria, vowing to “strike any threat, wherever it may be.” Turkey was also accused of fuelling tensions with the aim of provoking a military confrontation.

The strikes occurred ahead of a scheduled meeting between Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, under US mediation. The talks aim to de-escalate tensions in southern Syria and establish field-level understandings, according to Israel’s public broadcaster. These negotiations build upon earlier, unpublicised communication channels, even as Israeli air operations inside Syrian territory intensify.

Since the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has ramped up its airstrikes on military sites associated with the Syrian army, Iran, and Hezbollah. Recent attacks targeted areas near Damascus and Daraa earlier this month. Tel Aviv insists these operations are necessary to block the expansion of Iranian influence in Syria. Damascus and its regional allies have responded with limited retaliation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly declared that the creation of a demilitarised zone in southern Syria — extending to Suweida — constitutes a “red line” for Israel.

In response to the latest attacks, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the strikes as a “flagrant violation” of national sovereignty and regional stability. In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take firm action to halt what it described as repeated Israeli aggression and to uphold Syria’s territorial integrity.

Damascus has not released information on casualties or material damage from the airstrikes. State media confirmed the occurrence of the attack but refrained from providing specifics — a cautious approach consistent with Syria’s ongoing internal fragility and its ongoing negotiations with Israel.

The evolving landscape of post-Assad Syria, shaped by internal instability and external pressures, continues to complicate the prospects for a comprehensive agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv. The resumption of Israeli airstrikes underscores the persistent challenge of establishing lasting stability and sovereignty in a region beset by competing geopolitical interests and recurrent military confrontations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.