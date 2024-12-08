How the World Reacted

Reactions continue to pour in following the fall of the Syrian regime, the escape of President Bashar al-Assad, and the opposition’s takeover of Damascus, with scenes of celebration across wide swaths of Syria and anticipation of changes in the coming hours.

Assad fled to Moscow, according to the Kremlin’s announcement, marking the end on Sunday, December 8, of the Assad family’s 54-year reign over Syria.

The U.S. Closely Monitoring Developments

White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savitt said that President Joe Biden and his team are “closely following the extraordinary events” unfolding in Syria and are in constant communication with regional partners.

Before Assad’s escape, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had stated that the United States should not intervene in the Syrian conflict, arguing that it was not Washington’s battle and noting that Russia, an ally of the regime, was preoccupied with the war in Ukraine.

Russia Did Not Participate in “Handover Negotiations”

Russia, a key ally of the Syrian regime, expressed deep concern over the “tragic events in Syria,” adding that Assad decided to step down and leave the country following negotiations with various armed conflict participants. These negotiations included instructions to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

The Russian Foreign Ministry clarified that Moscow did not partake in these negotiations and urged all parties to renounce violence and resolve governance issues politically.

Russia emphasized its contact with all Syrian opposition factions, advocating for the inclusion of all ethnic and sectarian forces in Syrian society in the political process, in alignment with Resolution 2254.

It concluded its statement by noting that Russian military bases in Syria are on high alert, though there is currently no serious threat to their safety.

Iran: “The People Decide”

Iran, another Assad regime ally, stated that determining Syria’s fate is the sole responsibility of its people, without external interference. Tehran reiterated its support for Resolution 2254.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized the need to end military clashes, prevent terrorism, and initiate inclusive national dialogue with all segments of Syrian society to form a government representing all Syrians. Later, the Iranian Foreign Ministry blamed Assad for not resisting.

Germany and France Welcome the Change

Germany expressed “great relief” over the fall of Assad’s regime, warning against “extremists” taking power. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to prevent the country from falling into the hands of other extremists and called for full protection of ethnic and religious minorities, including Kurds, Alawites, and Christians, alongside an inclusive political process.

France welcomed “the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime after more than 13 years of brutal repression” and urged Syrians to reject extremism. A statement from the French Foreign Ministry called for unity, reconciliation, and respect for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political transition. France pledged its full support for Syria’s reconciliation and reconstruction efforts, in line with Resolution 2254.

China and Italy Monitoring Developments

China expressed significant interest in the developments, hoping for Syria’s stability to return soon. The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged all parties to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and citizens in Syria.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he was closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the Italian embassy in Damascus and the Prime Minister’s Office, with an emergency meeting planned at the Foreign Ministry.

Turkey Coordinates with Regional and International Players

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the importance of Syria’s national unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, stressing the need to protect state institutions and unify opposition forces.

Fidan added that Turkey would collaborate with the new Syrian administration and its regional neighbors to rebuild the country, emphasizing the potential return of millions of displaced Syrians.

He urged caution to prevent extremist groups such as ISIS and the PKK from exploiting the post-Assad situation.

The UN and Qatar Support Dialogue

UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen acknowledged the Syrian people’s clear desire for a stable and inclusive transition. He called for prioritizing dialogue, unity, and respect for international humanitarian law in rebuilding the country.

Qatar also highlighted the importance of preserving national institutions and unity to avoid chaos. The Qatari Foreign Ministry reiterated the call for resolving the Syrian crisis in line with international legitimacy and Resolution 2254, promoting dialogue to safeguard the Syrian people’s future.

UAE Blames Assad

UAE Presidential Adviser Anwar Gargash criticized Assad for failing to seize lifelines offered by Arab countries, including the UAE, and called for Syrian collaboration to avoid chaos.

Jordan and Egypt Stress Support

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi affirmed Jordan’s keen interest in Syria’s security and readiness to assist the Syrian people.

Similarly, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry urged all Syrian parties to preserve state institutions and prioritize the nation’s interests, pledging continued cooperation with regional and international partners to aid Syria.

Saudi Arabia Stresses Importance of Unity

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it was closely monitoring the rapid developments in Syria, expressing satisfaction with the positive steps being taken to ensure the safety of the Syrian people, prevent bloodshed, and preserve the country’s institutions and resources.

In a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom reiterated its commitment to supporting Syria and its people during this critical phase in their history.

The ministry emphasized the importance of uniting efforts to maintain Syria’s territorial integrity and the cohesion of its people, to protect it from sliding into chaos and division.

The statement stressed the need to achieve security and stability, safeguard Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial unity, and called on the international community to stand by the Syrian people, avoid meddling in their internal affairs, and support efforts to overcome the hardships Syrians have endured over the past years.

The Kingdom underscored the importance of helping Syria regain its full sovereignty and ensuring a dignified life for all segments of its population.

Speaking to Reuters, a Saudi official attributed the situation in Syria to the regime’s failure to engage in a genuine political process. The official noted ongoing Saudi communications with regional parties regarding the developments in Syria.

The official also denied knowledge of Bashar al-Assad’s whereabouts while calling for continued positive measures, such as protecting Syria’s state institutions.

The statement concluded by urging the construction of a bright future for Syria that reflects the aspirations of its people for a life of security and stability and emphasizing the necessity of Syria reclaiming its natural role in the Arab and Islamic worlds.