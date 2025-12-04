Head of the Security Council Delegation: We Firmly Support Syria’s Sovereignty and Unity, and Aspire to a Brighter Future for All Syrians

Samuel Žbogar, Slovenia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and head of the visiting Security Council delegation, announced that during its official mission to Damascus, the delegation had held meetings with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, prominent civil society figures, religious leaders, representatives of affected communities in the coastal region and Suwayda, as well as families of the missing.

Speaking at a press conference held today at the Semiramis Hotel in Damascus, Ambassador Žbogar affirmed that the purpose of the visit was to reiterate the Council’s unequivocal support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity at this critical moment in its history. He expressed the UN’s hope for Syria’s steady progress towards a more prosperous future that includes all citizens, pledging the Organisation’s continued support in achieving lasting security, stability, and sustainable development.

Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani wrote on the platform X: “I extend my profound gratitude to the representatives of the Security Council Member States for their visit to the new Syria. This visit marks a historic moment in restoring trust, underpinned by the international community’s support for the Syrian people and its firm commitment to removing all obstacles to their renaissance and to rebuilding the homeland they aspire to.”

A Security Council Delegation in Damascus: Recognition of Sovereignty and Stability

The arrival of the Security Council delegation in Damascus carried significant symbolic weight, coinciding with the first anniversary of Syria’s liberation. Diplomatic sources noted that the timing reflects growing international recognition of the country’s restored stability and unity, as well as appreciation for its transition into a post-conflict era in which national institutions, steered solely by Syrian will, lead the reconstruction effort.

An Unprecedented International Consensus on Syria

Officials revealed that the delegation represents, for the first time in fourteen years, a full consensus among all fifteen Council members. This unity signals a broad international acceptance of Syria’s current reality, recognition of its stabilisation efforts, and the re-establishment of relations with Syria as a fully sovereign state after years of division within the Council.

An Opportunity to Rebuild Trust with the Syrian People

Observers noted that the visit provides the Security Council with a valuable opportunity to rebuild trust lost during years of conflict. By engaging directly with realities on the ground, national institutions, and the lived experience of citizens, the delegation may form a renewed and more balanced perspective, correcting earlier positions and fostering a more equitable approach to Syria’s situation.

Visit Coincides with Renewed Israeli Aggression

The delegation’s arrival in Damascus came just days after an Israeli strike on Syrian territory. Officials viewed the UN’s presence at this moment as sending a clear message on the need to safeguard Syrian sovereignty, prevent renewed escalations threatening regional stability, and uphold international law in all military actions.

From Crisis Management to National Recovery

Informed sources underscored that the central message of the visit is that Syria has entered a decisive recovery phase. National priorities now include reconstruction, restoring essential services, consolidating stability, facilitating the return of displaced persons, and undertaking comprehensive institutional reforms within a unified national vision.

Syria’s File Recedes from the Council’s Emergency Agenda

The same sources noted that Syria no longer holds an urgent place on the Council’s agenda. Today’s prevailing security and political stability suggest that the state has regained full control over its internal affairs, transforming Syria from a “crisis” debated in New York into a nation welcoming Council members on its own terms.

A New Chapter in UN–Syria Relations

The visit marks the beginning of a renewed partnership between Syria and the United Nations—one founded on cooperation rather than oversight, mutual respect rather than pressure, and shared priorities in development and early recovery, all rooted in respect for Syria’s sovereignty and the pursuit of lasting stability.

Reaffirming Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity

All political signals conveyed during the visit were grounded in fundamental principles: the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, the indivisibility of its territory, Syrian-led solutions, and the state’s sole authority over domestic affairs. The delegation’s very presence in Damascus stands as direct recognition of these principles.

Honouring the Will and Resilience of the Syrian People

Diplomatic sources emphasised that at its core, the visit reflects confidence in the Syrian people—honouring their steadfastness, the legitimacy of their choices, and their determination to rebuild their country using their own resources and national capacities. Syria now receives the Security Council as a country that has reclaimed its stability and is writing its future with sovereign confidence.

On Thursday, 4 December 2025, the Security Council delegation visited the People’s Palace in Damascus and met with President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Earlier that day, the delegation toured the war-ravaged neighbourhood of Jobar to assess reconstruction needs and witness the lasting impact of conflict. They also visited historic sites in Old Damascus, including the Beit al-Wali hotel in Bab Touma and the Umayyad Mosque, bearing witness to both the damage inflicted upon Syria’s cultural heritage and the ongoing efforts to preserve its irreplaceable archaeological legacy.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.