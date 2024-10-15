Escalating Tensions: U.S. Forces Fortify Bases in Syria as the Army Responds to Drone Attacks in Idlib

The U.S. occupation forces have bolstered their base in Shaddadi and relocated air defense systems from the Conoco gas field to the Al-Omar oil field in Deir-ez-Zor.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) downed a suicide drone launched by terrorist organizations in the skies over the Idlib countryside. In response to repeated attacks on its positions within the de-escalation zone, the SAA retaliated with heavy artillery strikes on Nusra Front positions and its allies in southern Idlib, violating the ceasefire agreement brokered by Moscow and Ankara.

Meanwhile, U.S. forces continued to fortify their illegal base in Shaddadi, while moving air defense systems from Coneco to Al-Omar and conducting ongoing training exercises at the illegal Al-Tanf base, located at the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border triangle.

A field source told Al-Watan that the SAA successfully shot down a suicide drone launched by terrorists in the Saraqib axis, which was intended to track and target military units and deployment points, but ultimately failed in its mission. The army also carried out artillery strikes on Nusra militants in Fleifel, Kansafra, and al-Bara, setting fire to several positions.

The source further noted that terrorist groups, operating under the so-called “Al-Fatah al-Mubin” operations room led by Nusra, continue to launch daily rocket attacks on SAA positions in the de-escalation zone. Despite their efforts to alter the battlefield dynamics or inflict significant damage, these attempts consistently end in failure as the SAA’s artillery fire hits them hard at their positions, turning their ambitions into nightmares.