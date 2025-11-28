Deadly Israeli Operation in Beit Jinn, Damascus Countryside

Ten people were killed in an Israeli occupation army helicopter strike that targeted the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside at dawn on Friday, coinciding with the incursion of an Israeli military patrol into the town.

A Syria TV correspondent reported that helicopters and artillery belonging to the Israeli army bombed Beit Jinn, located on the slopes of Mount Hermon southwest of Damascus, resulting in ten martyrs and injuries among civilians.

He explained that the bombing came after clashes between residents and an Israeli occupation army patrol that had entered Beit Jinn and arrested three young men, before withdrawing and positioning itself on the Bat al-Warda hill on the outskirts of the town.

He added that the bodies of the Beit Jinn victims are still in the town’s mosque, and residents have been unable to bury them as the Israeli assault continues.

According to our correspondent, Beit Jinn is witnessing a movement of residents fleeing toward nearby villages due to the Israeli aggression.

