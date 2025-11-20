A Grave Violation: Syrian Foreign Ministry Condemns Netanyahu’s Visit to Southern Syrian Territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic issued a solemn and unequivocal condemnation on Tuesday of a visit made by Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation, accompanied by the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs, along with a delegation of senior military officials, to a region in southern Syria. The Ministry described the visit as an unlawful incursion and a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In its official statement, the Ministry asserted that the provocative visit was a calculated attempt to impose a fait accompli, in direct violation of relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. It affirmed that such Israeli actions are part of a broader occupation policy aimed at perpetuating aggression and entrenching the ongoing violation of Syrian territory.

The statement emphasized that Damascus views the move as an unacceptable escalation and a cynical exploitation of the current regional climate to reinforce an illegitimate military presence in the south of the country.

Reiterating its longstanding demand for the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from all Syrian territory, the Ministry declared that all measures taken by Israel in the southern regions are null and void, lacking any legal validity under international law.

Syria, the Ministry affirmed, will continue to defend its sovereignty and legitimate rights until the full recovery of its occupied lands.

The Ministry called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities, restrain the conduct of the occupying power, and press for its complete withdrawal from southern Syria. It underscored the importance of returning to the terms of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and respecting internationally recognized borders.

It further warned that ongoing Israeli violations in the south pose a direct threat to regional stability. The continued silence of the international community, it said, amounts to tacit approval that only encourages further breaches.

In recent weeks, Israeli ground incursions into southern Syria—particularly in the Quneitra and Daraa countryside—have intensified. Armored columns of occupation forces have entered several villages, conducting home searches and asserting temporary control.

A few days ago, Israeli broadcasting authorities reported that negotiations between Israel and Syria had reached a deadlock, despite international mediation efforts aimed at establishing a security arrangement with the new Syrian government based on the 1974 agreement. The key point of contention remains Israel’s refusal to withdraw from territories seized after the fall of the Assad regime on December 8, 2024. Israeli sources have indicated that their government seeks not merely a security arrangement, but a comprehensive peace treaty with Syria. Withdrawal from the newly occupied areas, they stated, would depend entirely on the conclusion of such a treaty.

UN Voices Grave Concern over

The United Nations has voiced deep concern over the highly publicised visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the buffer zone in Syria, a territory seized by Israel following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. The visit was described as “alarming, to say the least.”

The remarks were made by Mr Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Mr Dujarric called on Tel Aviv to adhere to the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement both in letter and in spirit. He also referred to the recently adopted Security Council resolution 2799, which reaffirmed the importance of Syria’s full sovereignty, unity, and independence across its entire territory.

Earlier the same day, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu had conducted a field visit to the Syrian buffer zone, now under Israeli control since late last year. He was accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.