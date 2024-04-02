Six Syrians Killed in Iranian Consulate Bombing: Regime Won’t Say Who They Are

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike.

Iran confirmed the deaths of six Syrian citizens in the Israeli raid targeting its consulate in Damascus on Monday while the country’s government refrained from disclosing any casualties. Iranian television reported a total death toll of 13, including seven members of the Revolutionary Guards and six Syrians, details of which have not been disclosed by the Syrian regime. The status or affiliation of the Syrians killed in the strike, whether military or civilian, has not been made public by the regime. Tasnim news agency reported that the clearing of rubble from the consulate building has reached its final stages.

The IRGC will conduct a funeral ceremony for its deceased members at the Sayyeda Zainab and Sayyeda Ruqayya shrines in Damascus, followed by the transportation of their bodies to Iran.

Arab countries condemn

Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike, emphasizing its unequivocal rejection of targeting diplomatic premises under any circumstances. The statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry asserted that such actions constitute a breach of international diplomatic protocols and the principles of diplomatic immunity.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq, Russia, and Pakistan also condemned the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

The United States denied any involvement or prior knowledge of the strike. The Biden administration conveyed to Iran that it was not implicated in the attack and had no forewarning of it. According to sources cited by the website, U.S. officials informed Iran directly that the United States neither had advance knowledge of nor participated in the assault on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Israeli and U.S. officials stated that Israel notified the Biden administration shortly before its air force executed the strike but did not seek explicit approval from the United States.

Security Council to hold meeting on Tuesday

Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, announced that the UN Security Council will convene an open session on Tuesday afternoon, at Russia’s behest, to discuss the Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Polyansky stated, “Following the Israeli air attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Iran approached the UN Security Council requesting condemnation of this act. In response to Iran’s appeal, we requested an open session of the UN Security Council.”

The Russian diplomat clarified that the Maltese presidency of the Security Council scheduled the meeting for Tuesday afternoon.

