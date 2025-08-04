Tom Barrack: Proud of U.S. Role in Suweida Resolution, Urges Calm in Manbij

U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, expressed pride in Washington’s role in resolving the recent crisis in Suweida and called for restraint in Manbij following a spike in tensions near the eastern Aleppo town of Deir Hafer.

In a statement posted on the platform X, Barrack voiced concern over the escalation of violence in both Suweida and Manbij, affirming that “diplomacy remains the best path to ending violence and achieving a peaceful, lasting solution.” He emphasized that “the future of Syria must be determined by Syrians themselves,” and urged all parties to commit to calm and prioritize dialogue over confrontation. “Syria deserves stability, and Syrians deserve peace,” he said.

Barrack also praised U.S.–French cooperation in efforts to reintegrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into a unified Syrian state.

Escalation in Manbij

His remarks follow renewed clashes around Manbij, after SDF forces launched rocket and artillery attacks on the village of Al-Kiyariyah in the Deir Hafer district of eastern Aleppo. According to Syria’s state news agency (SANA), seven people were wounded in the shelling, including four soldiers and three civilians.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that army units repelled an attempted infiltration by SDF fighters near the village at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, responding with precise strikes against the source of the fire.

Eastern Aleppo has witnessed growing tensions in recent weeks, including clashes around the Tishreen Dam. The SDF has reportedly deployed significant reinforcements from Raqqa to Deir Hafer, taking advantage of the Syrian army’s preoccupation with the conflict in Suweida.

Suweida’s Fragile Calm

On Sunday, local armed factions attacked and briefly seized control of Tel Al-Hadid in western Suweida. Syrian government forces later recaptured the site and reestablished control.

A Syrian security source told Al-Ikhbariya that “outlaw groups” had violated the ceasefire in Suweida and attacked internal security forces, resulting in the death of one officer and injuries to several others.

The governorate has been under a fragile ceasefire since July 19, following a week of armed clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes that left 426 people dead, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights.

Barrack’s statement underscored Washington’s broader effort to de-escalate conflict hotspots in Syria and foster renewed political dialogue amid a shifting regional landscape.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.