Syrian and Turkish Interior Ministers Meet to Enhance Security Coordination and Institutional Development

Syrian Minister of Interior Anas Khattab met with his Turkish counterpart, Ali Yerlikaya, in Ankara to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, advancing security coordination, and supporting the development of Syrian security institutions.

The meeting took place during an official visit by Minister Khattab to Turkey, accompanied by his deputies for personnel, legal, and administrative affairs.

According to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Interior on Monday, July 4, the discussions emphasized the situation of Syrian nationals in Turkey. Khattab stressed the importance of continued cooperation to ensure their safe and dignified return, as well as facilitating the affairs of current residents.

Posting on the X platform, Khattab stated: “I met my brother, H.E. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, in Ankara, where we discussed ways to enhance security cooperation between Syria and Turkey, and explored mechanisms to support and develop Syrian security institutions by drawing on Turkish expertise.”

Khattab thanked Yerlikaya for his warm reception and ongoing commitment to coordination and collaboration. He expressed gratitude to the Turkish state for its efforts in supporting Syria’s path toward stability and prosperity.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also reaffirmed Turkey’s continued support for Syria’s institutional stability and inclusive governance. He stated: “Our hope is to help create an environment in which our Syrian brothers enjoy equal rights and freedoms under a legitimate and inclusive government. We will maintain our strong support for Syria’s stability, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.