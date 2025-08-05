Syria and Jordan Agree on Joint Cloud Seeding Project to Enhance Water Security

Syria and Jordan have reached an agreement to implement a joint cloud seeding project in the Yarmouk River Basin, marking a significant step toward shared water sustainability and equitable resource management. The decision was finalized during the second meeting of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Technical Water Committee, held in Damascus on August 4, 2025.

The meeting was co-chaired by Hisham al-Haysa, Secretary-General of Jordan’s Valley Authority, and Osama Abu Zeid, Assistant Minister of Energy in Syria. Discussions focused on enhancing technical cooperation in water resource management and developing joint mechanisms for optimizing the basin’s water supply.

Both sides emphasized the urgency of continuous coordination, particularly amid climate challenges and declining water inflows into the Yarmouk Basin. They stressed the need for monitoring water sources and ensuring fair distribution of the river’s resources.

Syria’s Minister of Energy, Mohammed al-Bashir, met with the committee members, praising the bilateral cooperation and calling for further joint efforts to strengthen water security for both nations.

Key Objectives of the Agreement:

– Cloud Seeding Implementation: Artificial rainfall stimulation to boost water reserves in the Yarmouk Basin.

– Equitable Water Sharing: Reinforcing fair distribution mechanisms amid increasing scarcity.

– Climate Resilience: Addressing drought challenges through innovative water management.

This initiative represents a pragmatic approach to transboundary water cooperation, offering a potential model for regional water diplomacy in the Middle East.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.