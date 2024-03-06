The General Amnesty Decision by HTS Didn’t Stop Demonstrations Against Julani

Despite the Salvation Government decision, protests among civilians have continued, Athr Press reports.

The Salvation Government of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), including Jabhat al-Nusra and its allies, has announced a General Amnesty decision aimed at releasing detainees arrested by HTS over recent months, following widespread protests demanding the departure of HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Julani.

According to the decision issued by the Salvation Government on Tuesday, it grants a general amnesty to individuals convicted of crimes upon obtaining a document of “good conduct and behaviour.” The decision includes four provisions: pardoning half of the period of imprisonment and flogging for those not sentenced with a final judicial ruling, fully pardoning the penalty of monetary discretion if the amount sentenced is one thousand US dollars or less (or its equivalent in other currencies), and pardoning half of the penalty of monetary discretion if the amount exceeds one thousand US dollars (or its equivalent in other currencies).

The decree excludes hudud crimes, kidnapping, armed robbery, theft punishable by imprisonment for eight months and financial punishment exceeding one thousand US dollars, recidivism, drug promotion and trafficking, and counterfeiting and promotion of currency.

Despite the Salvation Government decision, protests among civilians have continued, with demonstrations reported on social media even before the amnesty decision. Local sources reported that members of the Public Security Agency of HTS fired bullets to disperse demonstrators demanding the resignation of Julani.

Protests escalated on Friday, following Friday prayers in the city of Idleb and its countryside, as well as in the camps of Deir Hassan, the town of Atma in Idleb countryside, and the town of al-Sahara in the western countryside of Aleppo. Protesters raised slogans against HTS, with chants notably targeting “Julani as the biggest agent,” according to reports from the opposition Observatory.

Sources from Athr Press noted that these demonstrations marked the first time protests against Julani occurred within the city of Idleb, as opposed to being confined to the countryside under HTS control.

The campaign against Julani began in June 2023, with the number of arrested leaders reaching 450 by July 2023. In September 2023, Julani expanded the arrest campaign against leaders and members of the HTS in northwestern Syria, detaining 50 people within days, including an official responsible for manufacturing explosives.

