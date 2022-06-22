Damascus International Airport Resumes Operations on Thursday

All travel tickets booked as of Thursday are now valid and flights will resume normally, according to the Syria Times.

The Ministry of transport announced that the international airport of Damascus will be put back into service as of Thursday.

Minister of Transport, Zuhair Khuzaym said that “all air carriers can schedule their incoming and outgoing flights via the airport starting tomorrow.

“The airport will operate with all its capacity to serve passengers and operating companies after finishing the repairs of the damages caused by the Israeli aggression” Khuzaym added.

The Director-General of the Syrian Arab Aviation Corporation, Shefaa al-Nouri, said that “all travel tickets booked as of Thursday are now valid and their flights will be carried out according to their scheduled dates without any modification”.

