Aleppo International Airport – Traffic from Eight Flights a Week to 22 a Day

The airport is not entirely prepared for such traffic, according to Hashtag Syria.

Suddenly, Aleppo International Airport is required to operate 22 planes a day after operating eight per week.

The Director of Aleppo International Airport, Mohammed al-Masri, confirmed to Hashtag that the number of flights between Friday –when Damascus International Airport was attacked by Israel– and Wednesday skyrocketed to 103.

Regarding the lack of cadres and equipment, which some travellers complained about, Masri said Aleppo airport is equipped to service traffic.

He pointed out that economic sanctions prevented the possibility of keeping up with all required at airports regarding securing replacement parts or training cadres.

Masri said that work is underway to overcome this shortage through local expertise.

He stated that there is a permanent renewal in aviation, but economic sanctions prevent the possibility of keeping pace with new developments in this field, such as the need for navigational equipment.

Masri revealed that flights from Aleppo airport are heading to Baghdad, Basra, Najaf, Sharjah, Moscow, Karachi, etc.

He pointed out that the immediate tasks currently required from the Aleppo airport have triggered tourist traffic and transportation in the city.

Masri considered that the movement encouraged the activation of equipment at the airport, which contributes to improving economic returns due to the investment in this equipment.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.