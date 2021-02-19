Syrian Government Continues Targeting Opposition In Syria’s Northwest

Regime forces have restarted bombing Turkish-backed militias in Idleb, reports North Press.

On Thursday, Syrian government forces renewed their ground bombardment on the posts of the Turkish-backed armed opposition groups, south of Idleb, after the region witnessed a relative calm for the last 48 hours.

Field sources told North Press that Syrian government forces targeted posts of the armed groups in the villages and towns of Al-Fatira, Kfar Awayed, Sufuhn, Fleifel, Al-Ruwaiha, and Benin in the southern and eastern parts of Zawiya Mountain, with artillery and missile strikes, causing material damage.

The sources added that the forces shelled randomly the towns of Kansafra and Al-Bara and the agricultural land surrounding them, with no casualties reported.

The bombing coincided with an intense flight of the Russian drones and warplanes in the airspace of Idleb, the northern countryside of Latakia, and the western countryside of Hama.

The de-escalation zone in the northwest of Syria has been witnessing a military escalation and mutual bombardment between Syrian government forces and armed opposition groups, which resulted in the killing and wounding of both sides.

