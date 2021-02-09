Turkey Brings New Military Reinforcements To Syria’s Northwest

A Turkish military convoy has entered Syria’s northwestern de-escalation zone, despite the Russian-Turkish agreement to demilitarize the Idleb Governorate, writes North Press.

Turkish forces brought new military reinforcements to the Syrian territories on February 6, as Turkey attempts to solidify its posts in the de-escalation zone of northwestern Syria.

A Turkish military convoy entered through the Kafr Lossin border crossing and headed towards Syrian territories, a field source told North Press.

The Turkish convoy consisted of 20 vehicles loaded with armored vehicles, artillery, logistical equipment, and guard cabins heading towards the Turkish posts in Zawiya mountain, in the southern countryside of Idleb.

The Russian-Turkish agreement from 2017 and its additional protocol in March 2020 provide for the demilitarisation of the Idleb Governorate and its surroundings.

Since the Turkish military intervention in Syria, Turkey has constructed more than 60 military bases and posts across Idleb, Hama, Aleppo, and Latakia in the northwestern part of the country.

Mutual shelling

On a different note, Syrian government forces bombed armed opposition groups in the town of Bara and Kansafra in the Zawiya mountains, south of Idleb on Monday, field sources told North Press.

The bombing caused significant material damage to public and private property, without casualties reported.

The government bombing coincided with an intense flight of Russian drones over Idleb, the northern countryside of Latakia, and the western countryside of Hama.

On the other hand, the Ansar al-Tawhid group targeted government forces’ sites in the Kafr Nabl area in the southern countryside of Idleb.

On February 7, the government forces targeted the armed opposition groups in Fatira, Kansafrah, Sufohn, Fleifel, and Bara villages in the Zawiya mountains with missiles and artillery shells.

The military escalation by government forces and opposition groups is taking place despite the Russian-Turkish signed understanding to halt the military operations in the de-escalation zone, in northwestern Syria.

