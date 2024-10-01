Syria Today – Three Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Damascus; Lebanon War Threatens Syria’s Economic Supplies

In today’s round-up of developments concerning Syria, multiple reports shed light on the ongoing conflict and its broader implications. An Israeli airstrike on Damascus early Tuesday resulted in the deaths of three civilians and injuries to nine others, alongside significant property damage. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service warned of a possible staged chemical attack in Idlib, claiming involvement by Western powers and Syrian groups. As the conflict in Lebanon continues to escalate, a report highlights its potential to severely impact Syria’s fragile economy. Additionally, a new investigative series has reignited attention on Hezbollah’s crimes in Syria during the civil war, as well as the group’s broader influence in the region. Finally, the Syrian Network for Human Rights released a report documenting 50 civilian deaths within Syria in September, alongside 96 Syrian refugees killed during Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

Three civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Damascus, state media says

Three civilians were killed and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital Damascus, Syrian state media said early on Tuesday citing a military source, according to Reuters.

Syrian state television earlier said that one of its presenters was killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus. It was unclear whether the presenter was among the three civilians mentioned by state media.

The Israeli air attack also caused significant damage to private property, state media added.

Syrian air defences intercepted “hostile targets” over the vicinity of Damascus three times in a row in one night, following explosions that were heard in the capital, state media said earlier on Tuesday.

When asked about the reported attack, the Israeli military said it does not comment on foreign media reports.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year’s Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab, Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher; Editing by Tom Hogue, Jamie Freed and Michael Perry

Russia denounces possible chemical attack in Syria

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service issued a warning on Tuesday, claiming that Western countries, Ukraine, and groups in Syria are allegedly planning to stage a chemical attack in Idlib province. According to a press release cited by Sputnik, the intelligence service suggested that Western special forces intend to use chemical weapons and then place the blame on Moscow and Damascus.

As per the reported plan, drones operated by these groups would release a container filled with chlorine during a Russian Aerospace Forces operation in the area. The statement identified the region east of Idlib as a likely location for such an event.

The press release also mentioned that civil defense volunteers, known as the White Helmets, have recorded footage of the aftermath and gathered testimonies from civilians, supposedly to accuse Syria and Russia of the attack. The intelligence service further claimed that the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom are aware of the situation and have not succeeded in achieving their strategic goals in the Ukraine conflict.

Lebanon war threatens Syria’s economic supplies

Enab Baladi published a report detailing how the war in Lebanon might affect the Syrian economy.

According to the report. the ongoing conflict in Lebanon, marked by escalating Israeli attacks and tensions with Hezbollah, poses a significant threat to Syria’s already struggling economy. Syria has long relied on Lebanon, particularly Beirut Port, as a key transit point for imports and access to international financial systems. However, with flights to Beirut cancelled and instability mounting, Syria’s supply chain is in jeopardy.

Lebanon’s ongoing crises, compounded by political deadlock and economic collapse, could worsen if the conflict expands. Experts predict a severe economic contraction in Lebanon, potentially shrinking its economy by up to 25% this year, which would further destabilize critical sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure.

For Syria, this conflict presents immediate challenges. Lebanon is a gateway for essential imports, foreign currency exchanges, and smuggling activities that keep goods flowing into Syria. Disruptions in Lebanon could raise prices, intensify shortages of basic goods, and place additional pressure on the already strained Syrian economy.

The reports adds that the influx of refugees fleeing Lebanon into Syria also strains services and resources, exacerbating the country’s dire economic situation. Experts warn that any further escalation of the conflict could deepen Syria’s financial woes, although some believe that smuggling activities may remain unaffected.

In light of these challenges, the report concludes, alternatives such as increasing reliance on Turkey are seen as possible, but they come with political and logistical hurdles. The potential for further disruptions, especially if Lebanon’s ports cease operations, remains a pressing concern for Syria’s economic stability.

Hezbollah terrorists engaged in sex slavery, rape, mass murder of Syrians

The recent killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has renewed attention on the terror group’s brutal role in Syria during the civil war, where it has been accused of committing heinous crimes, including sex slavery, rape, and mass murder, right-wing American network Fox News reported. Syrians have celebrated Nasrallah’s assassination, reflecting the deep resentment against Hezbollah’s activities in their country, which have led to the deaths of over 500,000 people and the displacement of millions.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in its crackdown on opposition forces. This support involved ethnic cleansing, particularly targeting Sunni communities, and widespread sexual abuse, including the enslavement of Syrian women. Walid Phares, an expert on Hezbollah, highlighted the terror group’s responsibility for uprooting millions of Syrians and committing mass atrocities.

The revelations of Hezbollah’s involvement in sex slavery and human trafficking were further exposed by a new investigative series from the Center for Peace Communications, which featured the testimonies of victims. One such account describes a young Syrian woman who was kidnapped and enslaved by a Hezbollah fighter.

Hezbollah’s crimes in Syria are part of a larger pattern of violence and criminality that extends across the region, with the group acting as a key player in Iran’s proxy wars in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and beyond. The organization has also been linked to bombings targeting U.S. personnel in Beirut in the 1980s and remains a significant threat to regional stability. Despite its involvement in war crimes, Hezbollah continues to exert control in Lebanon, operating as both a political and military force with significant influence over the country’s governance and security.

The death of Nasrallah is seen by many as a blow to Hezbollah, though the group’s future remains uncertain. The ongoing conflict with Israel and the group’s involvement in the broader geopolitical struggle in the Middle East suggest that Hezbollah will continue to play a destabilizing role in the region.

Report: 50 Civilian Deaths in Syria in September 2024, Along with 96 Syrian Refugees Killed in Israeli Offensive on Lebanon

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has released a comprehensive report documenting the civilian casualties and abuses in Syria throughout September 2024. The report reveals that 50 civilians, including 13 children and six women, were killed within Syria, with 10 individuals, including a child, dying from torture. Additionally, 96 Syrian refugees, including 36 children and 19 women, were killed during the Israeli offensive in Lebanon between September 23 and 30.

The 23-page report details the violent incidents, massacres, and attacks on vital civilian infrastructure by all parties involved in the Syrian conflict. It underscores the Syrian regime’s failure to officially record the deaths of civilians, especially those killed under torture or in detention, and highlights the growing impact of indiscriminate bombings and attacks that have caused widespread destruction.

Key findings include:

– Civilian deaths in Syria: 50 people, including children and women, were killed in September by Syrian regime forces, opposition factions, Syrian Democratic Forces, and other armed groups.

– Torture deaths: 10 individuals, including a child, were tortured to death, mostly by regime forces.

– Israeli offensive casualties: 96 Syrian refugees were killed during Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

– Attacks on vital facilities: 10 attacks were recorded against civilian infrastructure, nine of them attributed to regime forces.

The report calls for the international community to take urgent action, including referring the Syrian conflict to the International Criminal Court, increasing humanitarian aid, and addressing the ongoing use of landmines and cluster munitions across Syria.