Israeli Airstrike Hits Hmeimeem Base and Lattakia Airport

The Lattakia International Airport and the Russian Hmeimeem military base were targeted by an Israeli attack early Thursday morning, resulting in a fire and the destruction of a weapons and ammunition depot inside the airport. This attack occurred after the arrival of an Iranian plane, marking the first strike on Lattakia Airport since Israel began its air raids on Syria.

According to exclusive sources for Syria TV, the Israeli raids targeted the Russian Hmeimeem base in the Lattakia countryside and other military sites along the Syrian coast, just hours after an Iranian plane belonging to the “Qeshm Fars Air” company landed.

The sources added that the Israeli attack did not target the runways or towers at Hmeimeem Base and Lattakia Civil Airport.

It is noteworthy that Hmeimeem Base is part of Lattakia Civil Airport, with both sharing the runways, while the protection of the airport is the responsibility of Russian forces.

According to exclusive sources for the Syria TV website, the attack was carried out by air and naval forces targeting the airport with several missiles. Two of them successfully hit the intended depot inside the airport, while the remaining Israeli missiles were intercepted by Russian and Syrian regime air defense systems.

The sources added that the Israeli bombardment also targeted other military sites in Lattakia Province simultaneously with the attack on the depot inside Hmeimeem Base and Lattakia Airport. The shelling began at 3:55 AM and ended at 4:41 AM.

After the shelling, which lasted for more than half an hour, the Russian Air Force command at Hmeimeem Base ordered the formation of an aerial patrol consisting of two Su-27 jets along the Syrian coast and territorial waters.

