In a surprise move, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has appointed Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as Vice-President. This development has sparked speculation that Mekdad’s new role may be a demotion, stripping him of his significant influence as foreign minister. The Vice-Presidency in Syria is largely ceremonial, holding little real power. Mekdad took over as Foreign Minister in 2020, following the death of veteran diplomat Walid Al-Moallem. Prior to that, he served as deputy foreign minister and Syria’s representative to the United Nations.

Early Life and Education

Faisal Mekdad was born in 1954 in the village of Ghasm in the Daraa Governorate, a region known for its agricultural landscapes in southwestern Syria. Mekdad’s upbringing in this rural environment exposed him early to the challenges facing the country’s agrarian society, though his later political career would take him far from his humble beginnings.

After completing his early education in Syria, Mekdad pursued higher studies abroad, obtaining a Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Charles de Gaulle in Lille, France. His international education allowed him to gain proficiency in multiple languages, including English and French, which would later serve him well in his diplomatic career.

Rise in Diplomatic and Political Circles

Mekdad’s career in diplomacy began in the Syrian Foreign Ministry. Known for his loyalty to the Ba’ath Party and his sharp diplomatic skills, he quickly rose through the ranks of Syria’s foreign service. His ability to represent Syria’s position on the global stage made him a valuable asset to the Syrian government, and in 1995, he was appointed as Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

During his time at the UN, Mekdad became a well-known figure in international diplomatic circles. He defended Syria’s positions on various issues, from the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights to the sanctions imposed on Syria. His proficiency in English and French allowed him to engage effectively with the international community, and he became an important spokesperson for the Assad regime.

Career in the Syrian Foreign Ministry

Mekdad’s tenure at the UN strengthened his diplomatic credentials, and in 2006, he was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Syria. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing Syria’s foreign relations and ensuring that the country’s interests were represented in international forums. Mekdad played a significant role in shaping Syria’s foreign policy during a period of increasing international isolation due to the ongoing civil war and the regime’s involvement in regional conflicts.

Mekdad became a trusted figure in the Assad regime, known for his loyalty and ability to navigate the complexities of Syrian diplomacy. Throughout the Syrian Civil War, Mekdad was one of the regime’s most vocal defenders on the international stage. He consistently rejected claims of human rights abuses by the Syrian government, defended the use of military force against opposition forces, and blamed foreign powers for the conflict’s escalation.

Key Diplomatic Challenges During the Syrian Civil War

As the Syrian Civil War broke out in 2011, Mekdad found himself at the forefront of Syria’s diplomatic efforts to defend the Assad regime. He remained a key figure in conveying the regime’s narrative that the conflict was driven by foreign-sponsored terrorism rather than a popular uprising. Mekdad’s task was to counter international condemnation, particularly from Western governments and the United Nations, over Syria’s handling of the war.

Throughout the civil war, Mekdad maintained Syria’s strong alliances with Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah, which became crucial for the Assad regime’s survival. He was instrumental in negotiations with the United Nations, particularly regarding the handling of Syria’s chemical weapons. After the chemical attacks in Ghouta in 2013, Mekdad played a significant role in facilitating the deal that led to the disarmament of Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile, under international supervision. However, allegations persisted that the Syrian regime continued to use chemical weapons, claims that Mekdad vehemently denied.

Relations with Russia and Iran

Mekdad’s diplomatic work is also closely associated with maintaining and strengthening Syria’s relationships with its key allies, Russia and Iran. These relationships have been pivotal for Syria’s military and financial survival during the civil war. Mekdad worked closely with Iranian officials to secure military and economic support, ensuring Tehran’s deep involvement in Syria’s regional strategy.

With Russia, Mekdad has been a key figure in coordinating Syria’s diplomatic strategies. As Russian military support for the Assad regime increased in 2015, Mekdad’s diplomatic skills were vital in maintaining this critical alliance. He was frequently involved in discussions related to the Astana peace process and other efforts led by Russia to stabilize Syria under the Assad regime’s rule.

Appointment as Syria’s Vice President

Faisal Mekdad’s loyalty, long-standing service in the foreign ministry, and his role in defending the Assad regime’s interests culminated in his appointment as Vice President of Syria in 2020. His appointment came after the death of former Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem, and Mekdad’s promotion reflected the regime’s confidence in his abilities to navigate the country’s ongoing diplomatic challenges.

As Vice President, Mekdad holds a significant, though largely symbolic, position within the Syrian government. The role has historically been associated with ensuring the regime’s internal stability and managing relations with Syria’s international allies. Mekdad’s focus as Vice President has been to continue supporting Assad’s vision for post-war Syria, including efforts to normalize relations with Arab states and reintegrate Syria into regional and international organizations.

Mekdad’s Stance on Rebuilding Syria

Faisal Mekdad has been actively involved in discussions regarding the reconstruction of Syria. He has argued that Syria’s rebuilding efforts must be carried out with support from its allies, particularly Russia, Iran, and China. Mekdad has also been vocal in opposing Western involvement in the reconstruction process, condemning sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union as obstacles to rebuilding the war-torn country.

Public Image and Legacy

Mekdad’s public image is that of a loyalist to the Assad regime, a diplomat who has dedicated his life to defending Syria’s sovereignty under the rule of the Ba’ath Party. While his reputation internationally may be associated with defending a regime accused of war crimes and human rights violations, within Syria, Mekdad is viewed as a competent and experienced diplomat who has successfully managed the country’s foreign relations during one of the most turbulent periods in its history.

His ability to balance Syria’s interests with those of Russia and Iran, while simultaneously navigating the complex international landscape, has solidified his role as a key figure in the regime’s survival. Mekdad’s tenure as Vice President is likely to see him continue playing a significant role in Syria’s post-war recovery and its geopolitical strategy in the Middle East.

Faisal Mekdad’s journey from a rural village in Daraa to Syria’s Vice Presidency reflects his long-standing commitment to the Assad regime and his ability to adapt to the evolving political landscape of Syria. His career as a diplomat, especially during the Syrian Civil War, has made him one of the most influential figures in Syria’s modern political history. As Vice President, Mekdad remains a pivotal figure in shaping Syria’s foreign policy, particularly as the country seeks to rebuild and reassert its influence in the region.