Renewed Fighting Between Syrian Opposition Factions in Aleppo Countryside

Renewed clashes have erupted among Syrian opposition factions affiliated with the Syrian National Army in northern Syria, highlighting the chaos plaguing the Aleppo countryside. On Monday morning, civilians were injured in the Bulbul area of Afrin as fighting broke out between the recently disbanded Suqour al-Sham Brigades faction and other groups, including the Ninth Division. In response, the Levant Front, the largest opposition faction in the north, intervened on behalf of the Suqour al-Sham Brigades, who had merged with it following the Ministry of Defense of the Syrian Interim Government’s decision to dissolve the faction.

This decision has sparked tension among various Syrian opposition groups, which have long competed for influence in a resource-scarce region. The Ministry of Defense stated that the dissolution was part of a broader restructuring plan for the Syrian National Army that has been underway for two years. However, it appears that Turkey is attempting to reorganize the military landscape in northern Syria, especially in light of its rapprochement with the Syrian regime, which is pressuring Ankara to distance itself from the National Army.

Military sources in northern Syria informed the Al-Araby al-Jadeed that on Sunday, a checkpoint of the Levant Front attacked Colonel Hassan Marei Hamada, the Minister of Defense in the Syrian Interim Government. This incident underscores the ongoing factionalism despite years of experience within the National Army, which has struggled to serve as a cohesive authority for these groups.

The Suqour al-Sham Brigades, established in 2012 in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib, is led by Hassan Haj Ali, known as Hassan Khairiya. The faction operates in Kamruk, Bilan, Durakli, and Sarinjak within Bulbul and Hoor Kilis in northern Aleppo, boasting approximately 2,500 fighters, mostly from Idlib, with some hailing from Hama and Aleppo.

Colonel Mustafa al-Bakour, an opposition leader, commented on the situation, expressing concern that the ongoing clashes could negatively impact the Syrian revolution and diminish public support for the factions. He noted, “The ongoing fighting is evidence of the lack of central leadership among these groups. The Ministry of Defense has failed to establish an effective framework to unify and control them, which is alarming as it diverts attention from the real enemy: the regime and Iranian and Russian forces.”

Bakour dismissed the possibility of a large-scale conflict, citing the presence of wise leaders within the factions who might facilitate peaceful resolutions. He emphasized the role of local communities in preventing violence, stating, “There is an awareness among the opposition about the dangers of the current situation.” He also noted that Turkish pressure to enforce the dissolution of the Suqour al-Sham Brigades could undermine the authority of the Ministry of Defense over already weakened factions, leading to potential unrest.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.