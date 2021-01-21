No Light in Damascus Countryside

Residents in Damascus countryside are without power following a failure at a power plant and a delay in liquid fuel deliveries reports Sowt Al-Asima.

Since Tuesday morning, Damascus and its countryside have been without electricity due to faults that affected the only Russian turbine, in addition to the fuel tanks that never arrived due to weather conditions.

Sources said that just a few areas in Damascus and its countryside had access to electricity, and for half an hour to an hour at most.

Sowt Al-Asima’s sources confirmed the existence of several malfunctions, the most prominent of which is a major failure in the only Russian turbine that has been operating at the Tishreen Power Plant for the past 30 years.

The sources pointed out that despite the ongoing attempts to fix the turbine, the latter might not be functional again any time soon.

The malfunction affecting the only turbine feeding Damascus and its countryside coincides with a shortage of liquid fuel used by the station.

The sources attributed the reason for the shortage to the weather conditions and bad roads between the governorates and the station, in addition to the fact that the liquid fuel reaches the station frozen due to the cold weather, and needs heating so it can be pumped into the turbine.

Malfunctions in the turbine began on Monday night, but the completion of the repairs is not sufficient to restore the electricity, according to the sources.

Moreover, liquid fuel tanks may be delayed in reaching the station due to weather conditions, which would prevent the return of electricity.

Local, unofficial pro-regime media outlets justified the power cuts by saying they are due to the storm damaging faulty high voltage transmission lines.

