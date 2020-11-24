Russian Defense Ministry: al-Nusra Terrorists Launched 31 Attacks in de-Escalation Zone, Idleb

Jabhat al-Nusra have been accused of launching attacks against civilian areas across northern Syria, including the de-escalation zone writes SANA.

The Russian Coordination Center in Hemeimeem said that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists have launched 31 new attacks in the de-escalation zone in Idleb.

Deputy Head of the Russian Coordination Center in Hemeimeem, Admiral Alexander Grynkiewicz indicated that Jabhat al-Nusra has carried out 31 attacks from the areas of its deployment, 14 of the which were in Idleb, 12 in Lattakia province, three in Aleppo and two attacks in Hama.

Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists, which are spread across Idleb and some areas in its countryside, continue their rocket attacks on the safe neighboring areas, claiming the lives of many civilians and injuring others, in addition to causing material damage to homes and public properties.

