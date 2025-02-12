Shibani: New Syrian Government to Be Formed in March

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani has confirmed that a new government will be established in March following the expiration of the current caretaker administration’s term. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Shibani emphasized that the incoming government will be inclusive, representing the full spectrum of Syrian society.

A New Political Landscape

Addressing the political transition, Shibani underscored that Syria has moved beyond the Assad regime, describing it as the greatest obstacle to freedom and dignity for Syrians. He noted that, for the first time, Syrians feel engaged in the governance process, which he sees as a genuine expression of national belonging and participation.

“All Syrians played a role in the transformation our country has witnessed,” he stated, acknowledging the concerns that accompany such profound change. He assured that the new administration is committed to fostering stability and reassurance among the people.

Two days earlier, President Ahmad al-Sharaa outlined the next phase of Syria’s transition, which includes:

The conclusion of the three-month caretaker government’s term

A constitutional declaration

A national conference

The selection of a new president

Economic Challenges and Reconstruction

On the economic front, Shibani highlighted the significant challenges facing Syria, attributing them to the deeply flawed economic system inherited from the Assad regime. He noted that economic experts widely acknowledge the collapse, pointing to the impact of sanctions imposed under the former regime as a contributing factor.

He called on international stakeholders to support Syria’s new path, urging efforts to convince the European Union and the United States to lift sanctions that he described as barriers to economic recovery.

Regarding the reconstruction of state institutions and the military, Shibani acknowledged that rebuilding will take time. However, he stressed that markets and universities resumed operations in the first week following liberation, with government employees returning to their posts as normal.

“Over the next year, Syria will assert itself on the global stage, and in five years, we will be here to discuss the achievements we have made,” Shibani affirmed.

Diplomatic Shifts and Regional Relations

On the diplomatic front, Shibani noted a shift in Syria’s international standing, stating that the country is receiving positive signals from both Russia and Iran. He also highlighted the strengthening of relations with Jordan, explaining that the security threats once posed to Jordan from Syria have now subsided, paving the way for deeper bilateral cooperation.

As Syria embarks on this new chapter, the success of its political transition, economic recovery, and diplomatic reintegration will determine the future stability of the country and its role in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.