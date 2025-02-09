How Will the Syrian Ministry of Defense Deal with Daraa Factions?

The Syrian caretaker government’s Minister of Defense, Marhaf Abu Qasra, stated last Friday in remarks to the American newspaper The Washington Post that some armed groups are still hesitant about integrating into the new Syrian army, including the “Eighth Brigade” in Daraa, led by Ahmad al-Awda. However, the brigade’s media office director told 963+ that they are open to integration into the army and are in contact with the Ministry of Defense. This issue adds to the many files that the new administration needs to address. So how will this administration deal with the factions in the south, and where are things heading?

Abu Qasra: About 100 factions have agreed to integrate

Abu Qasra confirmed that approximately 100 armed factions have agreed to integrate into the new army under the Ministry of Defense’s umbrella. He emphasized that “the government is working on restructuring the army and merging all factions into a national army that will not allow independent military formations to exist outside it.”

The Eighth Brigade is “ready” for integration

The media director of the “Eighth Brigade,” Mahmoud al-Miqdad, stated on Friday to 963+ that the brigade is ready to integrate into the Ministry of Defense and the new army. He denied any disputes between them and the Ministry of Defense, affirming that “the brigade has no opposition to integration and the formation of an army.” He also noted that “the brigade is taking deliberate steps to achieve this goal as part of efforts to enhance stability in southern Syria.”

He further mentioned that there is ongoing communication with the new military leadership to achieve national goals, and that all brigade leaders, including Ahmad al-Awda, are still present in Daraa. He denied any tensions with Damascus, stating that efforts are underway to expedite the full integration process. He also revealed the brigade’s intention to open a public security center in the city of Busra al-Sham, its main base in Daraa.

Temporary rejection and attempts to gain advantages

Retired military and strategic expert General Mohammed Abbas, residing in Damascus, stated that “these factions are trying to gain advantages, which they will lose once security is established. Once they enter the military system, they will no longer be able to operate outside of it.” He told 963+ that “the factions’ attempts to reject integration may be aimed at securing leadership positions, but ultimately, they cannot refuse indefinitely. Their rejection will be temporary because the state is now moving towards stability, and the government has international support.”

Abbas believes that the Ministry of Defense will handle these situations positively, avoiding military confrontation, and that “dialogue and negotiation will be the best solution.” He noted that “differences among the groups are natural due to their varying orientations, visions, and perspectives, but the move toward stability means these groups will have to compromise and integrate into the military institution. They are currently in a pre-stabilization phase.”

Additional challenges for the new administration

Military and strategic affairs researcher Brigadier General Naji Malaeb, based in Beirut, believes that “the wait by factions in Daraa, as well as Suweida and the coastal regions, along with other factions considering integration into the new Syrian army, poses an additional challenge for the new Syrian administration.”

He stated that “no one can object to Syria’s transfer of power, given the shortcomings of the previous Syrian regime. Additionally, the support the new authority has received could help secure a better future.” However, he told 963+ that “it is essential to consult the International Center for Transitional Justice to mitigate the potential challenges facing the process.”

On December 24, the Syrian military operations administration announced that the head of the transitional administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, had reached an agreement with faction leaders to dissolve and integrate them into the new army. This was followed by a meeting between the administration and elders from the city of Nawa in western rural Daraa, focusing on security and service-related matters, as well as ways to disarm civilians in the region.

Violations and ties to the ousted regime

Journalist and political analyst Hossam Najjar believes that “the rejection of integration is primarily driven by the Eighth Brigade commander, Nassim Abu Ara. Moreover, some leaders, such as Ahmad al-Awda and Imad Abu Zureiq, have been involved in kidnapping operations for ransom and other activities, in addition to their affiliations with the security agencies of the ousted regime through officers like Louay al-Ali and Rafiq Nasser.” In his remarks to 963+, he pointed out that these groups had made “settlements” with the regime through Russian forces.

He argued that “these factions should hand over these figures for trial rather than seeking to retain members with violations and who are unpopular among the public.” He emphasized that everyone should “strive to achieve a unified Syria governed by law and justice.”

The South Operations Room and military action

With the launch of the Syrian military operations administration’s “Deterrence of Aggression” campaign in rural Aleppo and Idlib at the end of November, the “South Operations Room” emerged, comprising factions from Daraa, Suweida, and Quneitra in southern Syria. They participated in battles against the ousted regime’s forces, and their factions extended control over southern Syria, reaching the capital, Damascus, after regime forces withdrew in early December.

According to Najjar, “the Syrian Ministry of Defense will engage with all factions through negotiations until they lay down their arms, ensuring that no faction is affiliated with any external entity or state. Otherwise, the military option remains on the table if they refuse to disarm or rely on foreign support.”

One of the most prominent factions in the “South Operations Room” is the “Eighth Brigade,” led by Ahmad al-Awda. The brigade was originally formed by Russia after the ousted regime regained control of Daraa province through Russian-brokered settlements in July 2018. Most of its members come from the “Youth of the Sunna Forces” faction, alongside other factions such as the “Central Committee” and the “Ahrar Horan Gathering.”

In mid-December, the military operations administration held a meeting with the “South Operations Room” in Daraa. The operations room leader, Abu Murshid al-Bardan, told 963+ that “the discussions focused on resolving disputes in Daraa, collecting weapons from civilians, and preventing any attempts to drag the region into conflicts.” He added that “they discussed ways to integrate all factions in Syria under the Ministry of Defense, which is set to be established,” and noted that “efforts are accelerating to achieve the proposed objectives.”

