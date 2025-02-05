Official Document Reveals the Arrest of Two Syrian Children in Moscow and Their Transfer to a Social Care Center

Zaman Al-Wasl has obtained an image of an official document issued by the Syrian Ministry of Interior under the deposed regime, dated June 13, 2023, revealing shocking details about the arrest of two Syrian children in Moscow—Mohammed al-Obeid and Rama al-Obeid—along with their mother.

The document, classified as “Top Secret and Urgent,” is addressed to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor – Directorate of Social Policies. It sheds light on the fate of the two children after they were detained under mysterious circumstances.

The document states that the children were arrested by Russian authorities while attempting to cross the border illegally.

According to the Ministry of Interior’s correspondence, they were later transferred to a social care centre in Moscow, where they are living under the supervision of a specialized committee until a decision is made regarding their case.

“Mysterious fate”

The document indicates that the Syrian Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor received an official notification regarding the children’s situation, prompting it to coordinate with the Syrian Ministry of Interior to verify their identities and the circumstances surrounding their detention. It confirms that Russian authorities are still holding the children at the care centre, awaiting further instructions from the Syrian side.

The document contains several handwritten signatures and notes from high-ranking officials in the Syrian Ministry of Interior, reflecting the case’s importance and sensitivity.

Additionally, the stamp of the Deputy Minister of Interior’s office appears on the document, confirming that the matter is being closely monitored by multiple government entities.

This case raises many questions about the fate of Syrian children abroad, particularly those who find themselves in complex legal situations due to their escape from the oppression of the deposed regime.

The document also opens the door to questions about the role of children’s care centres in Russia and the extent of their involvement in the “mysterious fate of Syrian children.”

As of now, the fate of Mohammed and Rama remains unknown. The newspaper has not been able to determine their current status—have they been transferred to an orphanage in Syria? Are they still stranded in Moscow, far from their homeland? What happened to their mother?

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.