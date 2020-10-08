Assad Intends to Obtain Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

President Assad has expressed his desire to secure the coronavirus vaccine from Russia, when it becomes available, writes Al-Watan.

President Bashar al-Assad affirmed Syria’s intention to discuss the possibility of obtaining the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus with the Russian authorities, when it becomes available on the global market, pointing to the importance of obtaining the vaccine.

Assad commented on the importance of the vaccine in an interview with Russian news agency, Rossiya Segodnya, according to reporting by Sputnik, saying, “Of course, in these circumstances, anyone would want to acquire the vaccine against the dangerous virus [coronavirus], but I don’t think it is available on the international market yet. We will, however, discuss the matter with the Russian authorities in order to get the vaccine when it becomes available. This is very important.”

In response to a question about Damascus’ interest in obtaining the Russian vaccine, Assad added, “Yes, of course, it is a necessity in these times.”

Regarding the quantity that may be required, Assad clarified that, “it would depend on the available quantities, and we would have to discuss the quantity we need with the health authorities in Syria.”

In response to a question about his personal desire to be vaccinated, Assad said, “Of course, in these circumstances, anyone would want to get vaccinated against this dangerous virus.”

Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, last August. It was developed by the Gamali National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Research, and it was jointly produced with the Russian Fund for Direct Investments.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.