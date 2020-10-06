Syrian Pound Records New Exchange Rate on Black Market

The volatile Syrian pound has seen continued movement, although this recent change is not being attributed to any fiscal policies implemented by the regime writes SY 24.

On Monday, the Syrian pound recorded a new exchange rate against foreign currencies in various Syrian governorates, while the Turkish lira maintained its exchange rate against the US dollar, at 7.77.

According to SY-24’s correspondent in Damascus, “the exchange rate of one US dollar against the Syrian pound reached more than 2,310 (selling price) and 2,270 for purchase on the black market.”

The selling price in Aleppo reached 2,300 and 2,260 for purchase.

Minister of Economy in the Syrian Interim Government, Abdel Hakim al-Masry, said in an exclusive statement to the SY-24 that, “the temporary improvement in the exchange rate of the Syrian pound was not due to real economic reasons, but rather to security pressure, the arrest of cashiers, and the work of the Shabiha.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.