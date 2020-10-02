Damascus International Airport Reopens

After months of closure, Damascus International Airport has reopened, state news agency SANA reports

The first Syrian Airlines flight took off from Damascus International Airport to Cairo with 130 passengers on board, heralding the re-opening of the airport to flights amid health measures that ensure safe transportation.

The flights were suspended several months ago due to the Corona pandemic, although in recent months there have been some flights bringing Syrians stuck abroad back home.

