Education Ministry: 41 Coronavirus Cases Registered Among Students and Educational Cadres

On Wednesday, the Education Ministry announced that the number of coronavirus infections among the students and administrational and educational cadres operating at schools reached 41 cases.

The ministry said, in a statement, that according to the School Health Department data, most of the infection cases were in the schools of Damascus countryside with 17 infections, while the rest were distributed as four in Tartous, two in Suweida, four in Aleppo, two in Hama, five in Homs, one in Quneitra and six in Damascus.

No cases were registered till now in the provinces of Daraa, Lattakia, Hassakeh, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, according to the ministry, asserting that the health situation of the infected students and teachers is good and their infections don’t necessitate admittance to hospitals and they are quarantining at home.

In a statement to SANA, the Director of the School Health Department at the ministry, Dr. Hatoun al-Tawashi, said that every student who has coronavirus symptoms is referred to the monitoring team to determine whether it is necessary to conduct a test or not, and if a positive test is revealed in one of the classes then several tests are conducted for those who were in the proximity of the infected students and the class should be closed for five days.

Tawashi said that any student or teacher who has respiratory infections or high temperatures should remove themselves from school until the symptoms disappear, calling on the administrational and teaching cadres to shoulder their responsibilities in this regard.

On Sept. 20, 2020, the School Health Department in Damascus closed a class in one of the schools for five days, after a coronavirus infection was identified in a student, and according to the adopted Health Protocol, all necessary measures were taken to test the students and teachers in the school.

