Sharaa Meets with Syrian Business Leaders to Discuss Key Economic Sectors

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met on Saturday with a delegation of Syrian business leaders to discuss critical economic sectors and strategies for their improvement. The meeting, held in the presence of the presidential economic advisor and the governor of Damascus, aimed to explore policies to boost economic growth and enhance various industries.

According to Al-Iqtisadi, the delegation was led by Imad al-Ghariwati and comprised 25 businessmen, specialists, and experts from diverse economic fields. Discussions covered a wide range of topics, with a particular focus on fiscal and monetary policies and their impact on the national economy, a subject introduced by Dr Abdul Qader Hasriya.

Mohammed al-Shaer provided an overview of the current economic landscape and mechanisms to stimulate growth and industrial investment. Industrialists Mohammed al-Hamli and Noureddine Samha examined ways to support and expand the industrial sector while strengthening local production.

Real estate development was a key topic addressed by Adnan al-Hamli, who outlined strategies for improving and investing in the real estate sector. Omar al-Hosari presented initiatives for enhancing the civil aviation sector. Energy expert Yasser Barniya contributed insights on sustainable solutions and methods to bolster the energy industry.

Legal expert Jumana Riad Seif discussed the recovery of misappropriated funds, along with an analysis of nationalization compensation and land reform policies. Nidal Bakour, former president of the Hama Chamber of Industry, led discussions on the food processing sector, while the healthcare sector was presented by Mazen Sawaf, Hussein Mustafa, and Ahmed al-Ahdab.

The meeting also addressed digital transformation, with Noor al-Atassi discussing advancements in telecommunications. Industrialist Bilal al-Hamawi highlighted the role of endowments in supporting economic development and optimizing resource utilization to benefit the national economy.

Businessman Ghiyath al-Habbal introduced proposals for a Social Solidarity Fund and a national housing initiative aimed at providing a first home for every citizen. He also presented a plan for privatizing select economic sectors by transferring ownership to the public while ensuring professional management through specialized administrators, with performance-based incentives to enhance economic efficiency.

President Sharaa outlined the government’s economic vision and emphasized the importance of sustained engagement with relevant authorities to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

The discussions reflected a broad effort to revitalize Syria’s economy, strengthen key sectors, and establish frameworks for sustainable growth in the post-war era.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.