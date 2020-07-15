Russian and Turkish Forces Come Under Attack Inside Syria’s Idleb

Russian and Turkish forces conducting a joint patrol along the M4 highway in Idleb have been hit by an explosion, causing minor injuries reports Al-Masdar.

On Tuesday, the Russian Center for Reconciliation announced, that a joint Russian-Turkish military patrol was targeted by a terrorist group along the M4 highway in the Idleb Governorate.

The center issued a statement saying that the explosion targeting the joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria is the work of terrorists located in the Syrian city of Idleb.

The statement indicated that after the incident all joint military patrols were stopped and the competent authorities are investigating to find out the details of the terrorist act and those involved in it.

The statement added, “Three Russian soldiers were lightly wounded and at least one Turkish soldier was transferred to the Russian Hemeimeem military base for treatment.”

While no group has claimed responsibility, the Russian and Syrian media have accused terrorist forces in Ideib Governorate.

In the past, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the Turkistan Islamic Party have either targeted or engaged these joint Turkish-Russian patrols in hostilities.

The attack has prompted the Turkish and Russian forces to increase their security measures during these patrols.

