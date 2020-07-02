Syrian Government Forces Strengthen Their Military Bases in Ayn Issa

The Syrian government has sent another convoy of military vehicles to Ayn Issa, including long-range missile launchers and field artillery reports Smart News.

On Wednesday, the Syrian government sent reinforcements to the town of Ayn Issa, 48 kilometers north of Raqqa.

A military source from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported to Smart News that the Syrian government’s forces sent a military convoy of 25 military vehicles carrying fighters and logistical material, accompanied by Russian forces. Some of the reinforcements were stationed in the Abu Rasin area in Hassakeh and others in areas west of Tel Abyad.

The source stated that the reinforcements included long-range missile launchers and field artillery. The source noted that the Syrian government’s forces have been strengthening their bases in those areas since October 2019.

The Syrian government’s forces entered the Ayn Issa area in Raqqa and areas in Hassakeh, as part of an agreement with the Autonomous Administration to mobilize forces on the borders in order to repel the Turkish Army. The Autonomous Administration said that it is a military agreement, and that it will remain responsible for the civil administration and raise the Syrian government flag in governmental departments and institutions.

Russian forces were deployed in Raqqa, as part of the agreement with Turkey. The agreement required the withdrawal of the SDF from the safe zone, and the deployment of Russian-Turkish joint patrols, along with the deployment of the Syrian government forces forces there.

