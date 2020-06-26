Turkish Military Attacks Syrian Army, YPG Forces in Northern Aleppo

Turkey has fired artillery at positions occupied by the Syrian Arab Army and other positions occupied by the YPG reports Al-Masdar.

The Turkish military launched a barrage of artillery shells at the defenses of the Syrian army and Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) this evening.

According to reports from northern Aleppo, the Turkish military targeted the Tel Rifa’at area, hitting both the Syrian army and YPG forces, despite them being in separate camps.

The attack reportedly lasted for a short while, but neither the Syrian army nor the YPG responded to the Turkish military’s ceasefire violation.

In the past couple of months, the Turkish military has intensified their attacks in northern Aleppo, despite the announcement of a ceasefire on Mar. 5, 2020.

Turkey claims it is “fighting terrorists” inside of Syria, and they have repeatedly used this argument to justify their presence in several parts of the country.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.