Russian, Syrian Warplanes Strike Foreign Jihadists in Hama, Latakia

Russia and Syria have conducted airstrikes against Islamic groups in Lattakia and Hama, who they claim should have been removed by Turkey.

The Syrian Air Force, alongside their Russian counterparts, carried out a half dozen airstrikes over the Lattakia and Hama governorates.

According to a field source, the Syrian Air Force was responsible for the attack on the foreign jihadist positions in the key town of Kabani, while both air forces launched strikes on the northern part of the al-Ghab Plain region.

The source stated that the airstrikes primarily targeted the positions of the Turkistan Islamic Party and Hurras al-Deen group, two foreigner-led groups that carried out attacks against the Syrian Arab Army last month.

Despite repeated calls by the Russian Ministry of Defense to expel these jihadists from northwestern Syria, Turkey has been reluctant to clear them the M4 highway.

Turkey’s reluctance has caused some friction in northwestern Syria, as both the Russian and Syrian armed forces believe these foreign jihadist groups should have no future in the country’s political settlement.

