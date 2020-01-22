Russian Massacre Kills Entire Family in the Western Aleppo Countryside

Russian warplanes have conducted a number of airstrikes across Idleb and the Aleppo countryside, killing a number of civilians reports Alsouria Net.

Russian warplanes launched airstrikes on villages and towns in the western countryside of Idleb, killing civilians, according to documentation by the Syrian Civil Defense teams in the area.

The Civil Defense said that nine people were killed on Tuesday in a Russian raid on the village of Kfartaal in the western Aleppo countryside, including six siblings, along with their mother and father, in addition to a 22-year-old.

The organization pointed out that the warplanes are still operating, launching raids on the western Aleppo countryside. They published photos documenting the extent of the damage caused by the Russian escalation.

The Idleb Media Center documented the deaths of two civilians, with others wounded, as a result of Russian missiles targeting the vicinity of the town of al-Barah, south of Idleb, in addition to targeting the vicinity of the town of Masran, alongside regime artillery shelling of Maarat al-Nu’man in the southern Idleb countryside.

