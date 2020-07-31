Eid Holiday

Friday July 31st, 2020 by THE SYRIAN OBSERVER
           
On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, The Syrian Observer will not be publishing any articles Friday, July 31.

Dear readers,

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, The Syrian Observer will not be publishing any articles Friday, July 31. We will be back in action Monday, August 3.

Happy Eid to all our readers around the world.

Thanks,

The Syrian Observer

Blogs

         

Recommend article

Sender's Name:
Sender's Email:
Receiver's Name:
Receiver's Email:
 