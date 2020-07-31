Eid Holiday

Dear readers,
On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, The Syrian Observer will not be publishing any articles Friday, July 31. We will be back in action Monday, August 3.
Happy Eid to all our readers around the world.
Thanks,
The Syrian Observer
