First Trial of Senior Assad Regime Official Begins in the U.S.: “Executioner of Adra and Deir-ez-Zor” Faces Justice

The first federal court proceedings against Syrian war criminal Brigadier General Samir Usman al-Sheikh have begun in Los Angeles, marking an unprecedented moment: never before has a senior official from the regime of deposed President Bashar al-Assad stood trial in the United States on charges related to torture, war crimes, and grave human rights abuses.

Al-Sheikh is charged with conspiracy to commit torture and immigration fraud. He was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in July 2024 while attempting to board a flight to Beirut. His capture followed years of persistent work by Syrian civil society groups, which tracked his presence in the United States and compiled extensive documentation of the crimes attributed to him.

A detailed legal case was assembled through cooperation between the Syrian Emergency Task Force, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, the FBI, and the U.S. Department of Justice. The case draws on rigorous evidence from Al-Sheikh’s tenure in key positions within the Assad regime. Between 2005 and 2008, he served as director of Adra Central Prison, one of Syria’s most notorious detention centers, where detainees were subjected to systematic torture, including suspension by their limbs and confinement in devices designed to break the spine.

During the height of the Syrian Revolution from 2011 to 2013, Al-Sheikh was appointed Governor of Deir ez-Zor and head of its Security Committee. Under his command, the province witnessed some of the most brutal atrocities of the conflict, including the Al-Joura and Al-Qusour massacres. According to documentation by the Syrian Network for Human Rights, he is responsible for the deaths of 3,933 civilians, among them 312 children and 261 women. He is also implicated in 659 arrests, 508 of which resulted in enforced disappearance.

For the family of the late activist Mazen al-Hamada, whom Al-Sheikh was the first to arrest, and for the people of Deir ez-Zor, the trial carries deep symbolic weight. Mouaz Moustafa, Executive Director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, stated that this step is dedicated to the memory of Mazen al-Hamada, to his family, and to the people of Deir ez-Zor. He emphasized that Al-Sheikh’s appearance in court marks not the end of the road but the beginning of a new phase in pursuing war criminals wherever they may be, so that no torturer feels safe and the suffering of victims does not remain a story without justice.

Syrian human rights organizations have welcomed the trial as a milestone in the global pursuit of accountability. They view it as a message to perpetrators that justice may be delayed but is not foreclosed, and that impunity is no longer guaranteed. If convicted, Al-Sheikh faces up to twenty years in prison for conspiracy to commit torture and up to ten years for each count of immigration fraud.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.