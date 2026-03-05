Ministry of Interior Tells Syria TV: Terrorist Plot Targeting Damascus Foiled

A source within the Ministry of Interior has revealed to Syria TV that a “terrorist plot” targeting the capital, Damascus, has been successfully thwarted.

The source added on Thursday that Internal Security forces in Rif Dimashq (Damascus countryside) intercepted the operation through a joint effort involving the General Intelligence Service and the Turkish Intelligence Service (MİT).

The Ministry subsequently published photos on its official platforms of three individuals it identified as members of ISIS. According to the Ministry, the suspects were arrested in Rif Dimashq for their involvement in rigging a vehicle with explosives intended for a terrorist attack in the capital.

Rising Regional Tensions and Security Operations

This development comes amid a surge in ISIS operations across eastern Syria and several other regions. In Al-Mayadin, Deir ez-Zor, Internal Security forces conducted a targeted operation resulting in the arrest of an ISIS cell member implicated in the killing of a serviceman from the Syrian Ministry of Defense’s 86th Division.

The Internal Security Command reaffirmed its “commitment to pursuing and dismantling any cells attempting to undermine regional security and stability,” noting that legal procedures are underway to refer those involved to the judiciary.

Recent Escalations in Raqqa and Mezzeh

The city of Raqqa has also witnessed recent escalations, including two attacks against an Internal Security checkpoint west of the city, which left four personnel dead and others wounded. In response, security forces executed a series of “synchronized qualitative operations.” According to a previous Ministry statement, these raids resulted in the “neutralization” of the ISIS cell leader responsible for the attacks, the neutralization of another member, and the arrest of four others, alongside the seizure of weapons and ammunition.

Furthermore, the Ministry announced in February the dismantling of a terrorist cell involved in attacks targeting the Mezzeh district and its military airport. Interior forces apprehended the remaining cell members while they were attempting to deploy Grad rocket launchers aimed at populated residential areas. All suspects were detained, and the launchers were seized before they could be utilized.

