Syria’s Delicate Dance on the Edge of an Iranian Abyss

From the very first hours of this latest regional firestorm, one truth has become unmistakable: no corner of the Middle East lies beyond the reach of Iran’s retaliation. Missiles have struck Syria, Jordan, Iraq, the Gulf states, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Tehran has chosen escalation as strategy—hitting any target within range, friend or former friend alike, as Oman and the United Arab Emirates have now learned.

Yet amid this volatile tableau—one in which former President Trump appears determined to cast himself, however unilaterally, as the decisive actor—Syria stands as the most fragile link. This fragility is not merely geographic or historical. It stems from a nation still trapped in a painful, unfinished transition. Some internal factions, seemingly indifferent to the country’s survival, remain ready to serve any foreign patron willing to arm or fund them. These groups—still mobilized, still ideologically rigid—wait for the moment to seize what remains of the Assad era’s ruins, not to rebuild, but to deepen the wreckage.

In such a treacherous chapter of Syrian history, prudence is the first casualty. Every actor is blinded by entrenched biases. Opponents of the current administration seize the moment to unleash incendiary rhetoric against both the government and the nation. Supporters, meanwhile, strain to project an image of strength with a hollow, almost desperate eloquence. Lost in this noise is the sober reality of a state that is more acted upon than acting.

Against this backdrop, the Syrian leadership’s deliberate restraint is, in my view, the only wise course. Syria is not a protagonist in this regional drama; it is a country in need of international care—and will remain so for years. Whatever our personal views of this war, Syria cannot escape its direct and indirect consequences. Already, the impact is visible in a suffocating energy crisis. With no strategic reserves and sanctions relief moving at a glacial pace, prices will rise further, and fear will tighten its grip on a population struggling to secure basic necessities.

Economic vulnerability, however, is only the beginning. The threat of an ISIS resurgence looms large. Equally dangerous is the possibility that Tehran might activate remnants of its networks inside Syria, just as it has mobilized its Lebanese proxy. Hezbollah’s deep entanglement in the conflict has pushed Lebanon to the brink; any spillover would drag Syria back toward the abyss.

This leads to the core of Syria’s dilemma: its unavoidable geopolitical alignment. The rhetoric of neutrality or “finding a middle path” is a luxury Syria simply cannot afford. The country’s future—and the memory of the crimes committed by Iranian-backed militias during the revolution—leave it with no credible option but to find itself, in effect, aligned with the United States. Any official posture suggesting otherwise would amount to national self-harm. History offers no comfort to nations that toy with existential choices. What, then, of a country in Syria’s condition?

To be clear, this is not a war of liberation. There is no romantic revolutionary project here—except, perhaps, the distant hope of liberating the Iranian people and the region from a regime built on terror and criminality. Even that outcome is far from assured, and we cannot rely on the shifting pronouncements of American politicians. For now, the Syrian leadership’s restrained stance is the only responsible one.

The dangers are multiplying. If Hezbollah continues dragging Israel toward a wider war in Lebanon, Syria will inevitably be caught in the crossfire. If Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces are deployed as Hezbollah has been, Syria will find itself squeezed between two additional fronts. Iran’s strategy appears to be one of regional conflagration, aided—directly or tacitly—by actors eager to complicate Washington’s calculations. Meanwhile, the American position, treating this as its own war rather than a coalition effort, demands support but offers no real partnership.

In the face of this rapidly unfolding crisis, Syria’s path must be clear and twofold. First, it must maintain its cautious, principled distance from the regional inferno. Second, it must urgently turn inward. With international attention fixed elsewhere, Syria has a rare window to address its internal fractures. It must articulate a coherent vision of its identity—whether ideological or democratic—to a skeptical public. It must confront the proliferation of unsecured weapons in Homs, Daraa, and the Jazira, imposing firm legal and security measures before an economic crisis mutates into a security collapse.

These are not preliminary steps; they are the pillars of national survival. They must define the state’s work even as it navigates the perils of this regional war. Syria’s fate hangs in the balance, and it cannot afford another miscalculation.

