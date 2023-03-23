Youtube
Assad’s Grand Plan to Reunite Syria With the Arab World | WSJ
WALL STREET JOURNAL, Friday March 24th, 2023
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow for Talks with Ally Vladimir Putin
EURONEWS, Friday March 17th, 2023
What’s it like in Syria one month on from the earthquakes? – BBC Newsnight
BBC NEWS, Friday March 10th, 2023
Syria Earthquake: Miraculous Rescue of Family Buried Alive
CHANNEL 4 NEWS, Friday March 3rd, 2023
Many Syrian Survivors Traumatised with Nowhere to Live
AL-JAZEERA, Friday February 24th, 2023